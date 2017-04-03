Crime - Sacto 911

April 3, 2017 6:40 AM

Suspected DUI driver goes airborne into top of Camino garage

By Bill Lindelof

A little bit of Dukes of Hazard type driving was very much on the dangerous side as a suspected drunk driver went airborne into a Camino garage.

The car being driven by the suspected drunk driver hit a culvert Sunday afternoon on Larsen Drive north of Carson Road, according to the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol.

The crash into the culvert sent the car approximately 15 feet into the air where it hit the front of a garage. The driver was eventually arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

