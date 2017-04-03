Lodi Police arrest 12-year-old boy for allegedly packing sawed-off rifle

A 12-year-old was arrested after Lodi police said he was concealing a sawed-off rifle in his front waistband.
At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday an officer went up to two boys acting suspiciously near Mills Avenue and Holly Drive. As part of the interaction with the boys, the officer found a .22-caliber rifle with the barrel sawed off and the stock missing.
The 12-year-old boy had the weapon concealed in his front waistband, according to Lodi police. The boy was arrested on suspicion of committing several firearms-related offenses and resisting arrest.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments