Lodi Police arrest 12-year-old boy for allegedly packing sawed-off rifle

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

0:41 Front Street Animal Shelter gets clever with jingle for large cat named Gaston

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

0:35 Three shot at Del Paso Heights park, one in serious condition

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:28 A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike