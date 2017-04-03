Crime - Sacto 911

April 3, 2017 7:25 AM

Lodi Police arrest 12-year-old boy for allegedly packing sawed-off rifle

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A 12-year-old was arrested after Lodi police said he was concealing a sawed-off rifle in his front waistband.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday an officer went up to two boys acting suspiciously near Mills Avenue and Holly Drive. As part of the interaction with the boys, the officer found a .22-caliber rifle with the barrel sawed off and the stock missing.

The 12-year-old boy had the weapon concealed in his front waistband, according to Lodi police. The boy was arrested on suspicion of committing several firearms-related offenses and resisting arrest.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos