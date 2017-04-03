Crime - Sacto 911

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash was 39-year-old Sacramento man

By Bill Lindelof and Cathy Locke

blindelof@sacbee.com

The name of the motorcyclist killed Sunday evening after colliding with a vehicle at Greenback Lane and Fountain Square Drive in Citrus Heights has been released by the coroner’s office.

Sacramento County Coroner’s Office deputies identified the motorcyclist as Eduard Maiiers, 39, of Sacramento.

Motorcyclist killed in Greenback Lane collision

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and led to street closures in the area. Citrus Heights police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Greenback and was struck by a car, traveling eastbound on Greenback, that was turning left onto Fountain Square Drive.

Maiiers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with officers investigating the accident, said Anthony Boehle, a spokesman with the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Editor's Choice Videos