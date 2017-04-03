Truckee's longtime football coach Bob Shaffer dies in head-on crash

The highly successful former football coach of Truckee High School has died in a head-on collision on Highway 89 near Sierraville.
Robert “Bob” Shaffer, 64, the longtime coach of the Truckee Wolverines died at the scene of the crash Saturday night. The death of the coach has hit the small mountain town hard, including those in the Truckee California Highway Patrol, whose officers posted their condolences:
“Coach Shaffer was a pillar of our small community. He was the Head Coach who led the fabled Truckee Wolverines to a 4-peat State Championship. Many of our own kids played for Coach Shaffer over the years and as a community this is a extremely tough loss.”
The investigation into the death of Shaffer is being handled by the Quincy office of the CHP. In a press release, Quincy CHP officers said that David Slaughter, 54, of Sacramento was traveling south on Highway 89 south of the Cold Creek campground about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he allowed his pickup truck to cross into the northbound lane where a collision occurred with Shaffer’s car.
Shaffer’s wife Lisa, 61, suffered moderate injuries and his son, Patrick, 22, was reported to have minor injuries. Slaughter was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter with moderate injuires.
The press release from the CHP indicates that Slaughter was arrested, but does not provide a charge.
Shaffer’s Truckee team competed in Nevada because the high school is geographically closer to those teams. He was selected as a member of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
According to a biography released upon joining the hall, Shaffer was hired in Truckee in 1993 as assistant coach. He became head coach in 1995, also teaching math and history.
He was varsity coach for 18 years before retiring in 2012. Truckee advanced all the way to the state championship final 12 times between 1995 and 2012.
His players were known for sportsmanship and fair play, according to the hall of fame induction biography.
