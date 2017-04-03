El Dorado County Sheriff: Two men argue, then one runs over and kills the other

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies believe a man ran over and killed Dennis Johns of Georgetown after the two earlier had argued.
Deputies were called to Sliger Mine Road and Highway 193 in the community of Greenwood, between Cool and Georgetown, about 12:20 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle related-incident. The California Highway Patrol was already on the scene when deputies arrived.
The CHP had found the body of 35-year-old Johns. An investigation revealed that Johns had been intentionally hit, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies worked with the California Highway Patrol crash investigation team and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office. It was determined that Johns was intentionally struck while standing outside his vehicle by another vehicle driven by Jacob Bohlen, 38, of Greenwood.
“Prior to Johns being struck by Bohlen, it was reported they had been in a verbal argument,” said the sheriff’s office press release.
Bohlen was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
