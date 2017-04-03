Crime - Sacto 911

April 3, 2017 12:33 PM

El Dorado County Sheriff: Two men argue, then one runs over and kills the other

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies believe a man ran over and killed Dennis Johns of Georgetown after the two earlier had argued.

Deputies were called to Sliger Mine Road and Highway 193 in the community of Greenwood, between Cool and Georgetown, about 12:20 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle related-incident. The California Highway Patrol was already on the scene when deputies arrived.

The CHP had found the body of 35-year-old Johns. An investigation revealed that Johns had been intentionally hit, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Deputies worked with the California Highway Patrol crash investigation team and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office. It was determined that Johns was intentionally struck while standing outside his vehicle by another vehicle driven by Jacob Bohlen, 38, of Greenwood.

“Prior to Johns being struck by Bohlen, it was reported they had been in a verbal argument,” said the sheriff’s office press release.

Bohlen was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos