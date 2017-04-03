Crime - Sacto 911

April 3, 2017 12:43 PM

Del Paso Heights residents come to aid of homeless mother, kids shot in park

By Anita Chabria

The Del Paso Heights community is rallying to help a homeless mother and her kids caught in a shooting at a local park Sunday, Sacramento Councilman Allen Warren said Monday.

An adult, an 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were shot at Mama Marks Park, 1140 Roanoke Ave., at about 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

A child’s birthday party was taking place at the park at the time. Police could not immediately confirm on Monday that the family was homeless or if they were attending the party.

Warren said community members were at the hospital with the adult, whom he described as the mother of the two kids. He said that the 11-year-old victim remained in uncertain condition.

Warren said that his immediate concern was helping the family, which includes four children, find housing. The city is working with the county to find hotel vouchers for the family, according to Warren and city homeless coordinator Emily Halcon.

“We have a very loving, caring community and a lot of times we get mischaracterized publicly,” said Warren. “But we have ... kind of an old fashioned, warm community that has supported each other for years and years. When something like this happens, somehow it’s made to appear that the entire community is plagued when that’s not the case.”

Police spokesman Officer Matthew McPhail said Monday he does not yet have further information on the circumstances of the shooting or suspects.

Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa

