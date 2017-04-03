Missing woman’s phone tracked to field near Yuba City. Police may have found her truck.

Gridley-Biggs police and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office were trying to determine Monday evening whether a truck located in Sutter County belongs to a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the Gridley Biggs Police Department said a vehicle matching the description of Alycia “Aly” Leane Yeoman’s Toyota Tacoma truck was located in the Live Oak area.
Yeoman was last seen leaving a residence at 1844 Romero St. in Yuba City about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued Monday by the Gridley-Biggs Police Department. She reportedly was alone and driving her faded green 1998 Toyota Tacoma truck with California license plate 4FAR610, and turned west onto Butte House Road.
Police, with Sprint’s assistance, determined that at 4:33 a.m Sunday, Yeoman’s phone was in or near an empty field east of Oro Ranch Road in the Yuba City area.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search of the area and was continued to follow up leads on Monday, the news release said.
The California Highway Patrol conducted a flyover search Sunday.
Although police said they have found no credible leads indicating suspicious circumstances in Yeoman’s disappearance, she did not report to work as scheduled and has had no known contact with anyone since Thursday.
“These facts and the interviews with family, friends and investigative leads are very concerning and all (Police Department) resources are being utilized,” the news release said.
Police released a photo of a Toyota Tacoma similar to the one Yeoman was driving.
Yeoman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair. She wears braces and a nose ring and has a small mole near her left eye.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Gridley-Biggs Police Department at 530-846-5670.
