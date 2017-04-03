Man who texted that he threw Chihuahua ‘like a football’ convicted of animal cruelty

A Woodland man who broke a Chihuahua’s leg after the dog urinated on furniture has been convicted of animal cruelty.
Yolo County jurors found 45-year-old John William Peterson guilty Wednesday, the same day they began deliberations, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The 7-year-old Chihuahua, named Junior, belonged to Peterson’s son-in-law. In the early morning of March 23, 2016, Peterson became upset after the dog urinated on furniture in the house. Peterson picked up the dog and violently threw it out of the house, breaking the dog’s femur, the news release said. Peterson then sent a text message to his son-in-law saying that he threw the dog “like a football.”
The son-in-law left work early to check on Junior and found the dog lying injured and alone in the backyard.
The dog required surgery and has made a full recovery, although his legs now are of slightly different lengths, the news release said.
Peterson faces up to a year in jail and a five-year ban on owning or possessing animals, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He is to be sentenced April 21 by Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg.
