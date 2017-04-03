Abuse, rape survivors take stage for tribute to Yolo County crime victims

1:46 Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision Pause

0:35 Three shot at Del Paso Heights park, one in serious condition

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence