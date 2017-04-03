CHP accepting sign-ups for teen driver safety class

A driver safety program for teenagers and their parents will be offered April 11 by the California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento area office.
Citing motor vehicle collisions as the leading cause of death for Americans ages 15 to 20 years old, the CHP’s Start Smart program targets future and newly licensed drivers ages 15 to 19 and their parents or guardians.
The free two-hour class covers collision avoidance techniques, driver responsibility, collision trends, distracted driving laws, alcohol-related driving laws and the provisional license process. It incorporates videos and classroom discussion and allows participants an opportunity to ask questions of CHP officers.
The April 11 class will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Sacramento Water and Sewer Treatment Plant, 5026 Don Julio Blvd., in Foothill Farms. The building is on the northeast corner of Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards.
To register for the class, email Officer Chad Hertzell at chertzell@chp.ca.gov, or send a private message to the North Sacramento CHP’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/chpnorthsac. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend the class with their teen driver.
Funding for the CHP’s Start Smart program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
