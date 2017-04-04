Roseville man suspected of threatening to blow up Auburn bank employees

A Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to blow up employees at an Auburn bank.
Anthony Ryan Firth, 25, was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of burglary, making terrorist threats, falsely reporting a bomb threat and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Auburn police said that officers were dispatched to a bank in the 400 block of Grass Valley Highway a little after noon Monday for a report of a robbery. While responding, officers were told by dispatch that a man had threatened to kill bank employees with a bomb.
Firth was found outside the bank and arrested.
