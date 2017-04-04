Pickup truck and cell phone of missing woman Aly Yeoman, 20, are found

The pickup and cell phone of Alycia “Aly” Yeoman have been found but there is still no information on the whereabouts of the 20-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.
Yeoman's Toyota Tacoma truck was located near Pennington Road in the Live Oak area about 5 p.m. Monday by a citizen. Also on Monday, a citizen called the Gridley-Biggs Police Department to report finding a cell phone in the general vicinity of the truck.
The phone turned out to belong to Yeoman. Investigators are examining the cell phone’s records for leads that might help them find the young woman.
Yeoman was last seen leaving a residence at 1844 Romero St. in Yuba City about 11 p.m. Thursday. She reportedly was alone and driving her faded green 1998 Toyota Tacoma truck and turned west onto Butte House Road.
Although police said they have found no credible leads indicating suspicious circumstances in Yeoman's disappearance, she did not report to work as scheduled and has had no known contact with anyone since Thursday.
Searchers are combing the area near where the pickup was found. More search and rescue crews are on the way, according to police.
Yeoman’s family and police were communicating with the public largely through Facebook posts Tuesday.
Attempts to reach family members via phone were not successful Tuesday afternoon. A moderator for a Facebook page created to share information about the missing 20-year-old said Yeoman’s family was directing all media requests to authorities.
“We want to let the police do their job and not have media interference,” a direct message to a Sacramento Bee reporter said.
A woman who answered the phone at the Gridley-Biggs Police Department on Tuesday afternoon said no one was available to speak to a reporter, explaining that it was a small department and all officers were in the field. She said the department was using its Facebook page to keep the media and the public updated on the search for Yeoman.
“There continues to be no credible leads of suspicious circumstances or foul play in Alycia’s disappearance at this time,” according to a press release from the police department that was released Tuesday afternoon. “These facts and the interviews with family, friends and investigative leads are very concerning.”
Yeoman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair. She wears braces and a nose ring and has a small mole near her left eye.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments