Homeless boy who took three bullets for his 2-year-old sister recovering

The 11-year-old Del Paso Heights boy shot three times at a local park Sunday was in stable condition after surgery, his mother said Tuesday.
“He’s a fighter,” said Carrie Joe from the UC Davis Hospital waiting area. “When the bullets started flying, his instinct was to go to his sister.”
Councilman Allen Warren said his office received "several thousands" in donations for the family on Tuesday
Her son, whom she asked The Bee not to identify by name, lost a kidney and his appendix, but Joe was confident Tuesday he would make a full recovery.
He was one of three victims of a shooting Sunday at Mama Marks Park on Roanoke Avenue. Joe and five of her children were attending another child’s birthday party when the shooting started at 3:55 p.m. Authorities do not believe they were the target of the shooting. An unidentified adult and 6-year-old girl were also shot at the park, according to police. Joe and her children are homeless, living weeks at a time in area motels.
“It all happened so fast,” she said of the shooting. “I was still hanging decorations. It’s just sad the party never got started for that little girl.”
When the six to eight shots rang out, she said her son covered his little sister. The boy’s 2-year-old sister drew pictures Tuesday in the hospital waiting area as he recovered.
“He was on the ground. He was still talking and moving,” Joe said, describing seeing her bloodied child. Joe said she rarely left the hospital since the shooting.
Joe said her son is an energetic, active young man. She thanked community groups for the outpouring of support.
Councilman Allen Warren said his office received "several thousands" in donations for the family on Tuesday, and hopes to raise $10,000 to help Joe get on her feet. Warren also said that the family was given a hotel voucher. Warren represents the district where the shooting occurred.
“He’s stable. He’s going to recover,” she said. “Hopefully, I be able to take my baby home soon.”
How to help:
Donations to the family can be made through the office of Councilman Allen Warren at 916-808-7002 or through the Roberts Family Development Center at 916-321-1049
