Crime - Sacto 911

April 4, 2017 3:59 PM

Police release photos of woman sought in Folsom fraud investigation

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Folsom police detectives are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who is sought in a fraud investigation.

Surveillance photos released Tuesday show a woman suspected of impersonating a bank customer and withdrawing money, according to a Police Department news release.

The woman is described as black, in her 20s, with long black hair and a slender build.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Detective Zach Wells at 916-355-7241, or email zwells@folsom.ca.us.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos