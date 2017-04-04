Police release photos of woman sought in Folsom fraud investigation

Folsom police detectives are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who is sought in a fraud investigation.
Surveillance photos released Tuesday show a woman suspected of impersonating a bank customer and withdrawing money, according to a Police Department news release.
The woman is described as black, in her 20s, with long black hair and a slender build.
Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Detective Zach Wells at 916-355-7241, or email zwells@folsom.ca.us.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments