Crime - Sacto 911

April 4, 2017 5:59 PM

Man rams police car in Placerville after officers wake him up

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man roused by police officers when he was found sleeping in his vehicle will be bedding down in jail after damaging two patrol cars, according to Placerville police.

The incident occurred early Tuesday when two officers checked on an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of Regal Cinema, 337 Placer Drive. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old John Retzlaff, sleeping in the passenger seat.

Retzlaff woke up and banged on the window at the officers, then jumped into the driver’s seat, ignoring officers’ attempts to talk to him, according to a Police Department news release.

Retzlaff started the vehicle, put it in gear and accelerated in reverse about 40 feet from the officers. Without hesitating, Retzlaff then quickly accelerated forward and rammed a police car that had been parked approximately 50 feet in front of his vehicle, police said. The impact caused a secondary crash into another patrol vehicle parked next to the first one.

Retzlaff continued to try to evade the officers, but the crash immobilized his vehicle enough for officers to finally take him into custody, according to the news release.

Retzlaff was booked into El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting an officer.

“We are very fortunate that our officers were not injured in the incident,” Police Chief Dan Drummond said in a written statement. “This incident has a negative effect on our already aging fleet. Two vehicles have sustained several thousand dollars worth of damage.”

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Afternoon Bulletin with a quick summary of the day's biggest news at 4 p.m. Sign up here.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos