April 4, 2017 8:54 PM

Sheriff: Human remains found in trash bag outside Nevada County home

By Cathy Locke

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered in a trash bag outside an Alta Sierra home.

Deputies were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 17000 block of Virginia Way. Neighbors found what they believed were decomposed human remains after smelling a foul odor outside the residence, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies located a trash bag at the rear of the home and determined that it contained human remains. Detectives with the sheriff’s major crimes unit were called to investigate.

After a search warrant for the residence was obtained early Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives and investigators with the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office processed the scene. Because of the condition of the body, detectives were unable to make an identification, the news release said.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

