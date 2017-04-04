Update: Man dies in west Modesto shooting

A man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday night in west Modesto, police reported.
His name and other details were not immediately known.
The man was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of Roselawn Avenue when the shooting happened at about 9 p.m., Sgt. Lance Nicolai said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, he said.
Roselawn was closed from Pelton Avenue south as police investigated the shooting. No suspect information was available, Nicolai said.
Police spokeswoman Heather Graves confirmed that the man died.
It’s the sixth homicide being investigated by Modesto police. It’s Stanislaus County’s first homicide in April, and the 13th this year.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments