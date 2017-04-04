Crime - Sacto 911

April 4, 2017 10:26 PM

Update: Man dies in west Modesto shooting

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

A man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday night in west Modesto, police reported.

His name and other details were not immediately known.

The man was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of Roselawn Avenue when the shooting happened at about 9 p.m., Sgt. Lance Nicolai said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, he said.

Roselawn was closed from Pelton Avenue south as police investigated the shooting. No suspect information was available, Nicolai said.

Police spokeswoman Heather Graves confirmed that the man died.

It’s the sixth homicide being investigated by Modesto police. It’s Stanislaus County’s first homicide in April, and the 13th this year.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos