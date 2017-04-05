Crime - Sacto 911

April 5, 2017 8:16 AM

Lodi Target employees threatened with stabbing unless they release suspected shoplifter

By Bill Lindelof

Lodi police are looking for a man and a woman involved in a shoplift and threatening situation at the town’s Target store.

Officers said that a woman left the store on West Kettleman Lane on Monday with stolen property. When store employees tried to stop her from taking the merchandise, a man who was in the parking lot threatened to stab the Target workers if they didn’t let her go.

The man and woman fled and both are wanted for suspicion of robbery.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

