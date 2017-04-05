They wore hoods but didn’t cover their faces in Orangevale robbery

Two robbers who held up an Orangevale convenience store at gunpoint are being sought by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.
The two young men wearing hoods did little to cover their faces, which were clearly captured on store security video cameras. The hold-up occurred March 12 when the robbers entered the 7-Eleven market at 6840 Woodmore Oaks Drive.
One of the robbers, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a big Nike “swoosh” emblem on the chest, pointed a silver-colored handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
His accomplice came around the corner of the counter and scooped up cash from the register drawer. The two then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber in the gray sweatshirt was described as white, about 19 years old, 200 pounds and 6 feet tall. The other robber wore a black hooded jacket. He was described as Hispanic, about 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds.
