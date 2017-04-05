Man suspected in 2016 killing of Land Park woman, grandsons booked in Sacramento

A man arrested in Mississippi last month on suspicion of the 2016 slayings of a woman and her two grandsons in Sacramento was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday evening.
Jerod Michael Watson, who turned 53 Wednesday, is to be arraigned Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court in the deaths of Christine “Tina” Lucas, 68, and her grandsons Marquise Brown, 23, and James R. Ferrell, 20, in a Land Park-area housing project.
The three were found dead inside an apartment in the Alder Grove housing project on Broadway on Oct. 15, 2016. The Sacramento Police Department three days later named Watson as a primary suspect. Authorities found Watson’s unoccupied sport-utility vehicle in Reno a week after the killings, leading investigators to believe he was in the area at the time.
All the victims were stabbed or slashed to death , according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. Lucas was the wife of the Rev. John Lucas, pastor of Gloryland Revival Center. Brown was the father of a young girl and was employed by the Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps. Ferrell had just graduated form high school and was hoping to go to college.
Police said Watson was a family friend and ex-boyfriend of Twanna Lucas, the mother of Ferrell and Brown, who found the bodies of her sons and mother in the apartment. Sacramento court records showed Watson had a history of domestic violence charges.
Watson was arrested by police in Biloxi, Miss., Feb. 24, on panhandling charges and was subsequently linked to the triple homicide in Sacramento.
A Sacramento Bee reporter sought an interview with Watson on Wednesday afternoon, but jail personnel said the section of the jail where he is housed was locked down following a fight.
