Crime - Sacto 911

April 5, 2017 4:04 PM

Woman snapping selfie falls 60 feet from California bridge

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Sacramento woman was hospitalized after she fell about 60 feet as she tried to take a selfie while walking along girders beneath the Foresthill Bridge.

The woman and a group of friends were walking on girders underneath the bridge Tuesday afternoon. The woman tried to take a photo of herself and fell from the girders, landing on the trail about 60 feet below, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

She was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and is expected to survive, the news release said. The woman’s name was not released.

The sheriff’s office stressed that walking along the girders is a violation of the Placer County Code and the state Penal Code.

“The walkways under the Foresthill Bridge are closed for the protection of our residents and our community,” the sheriff’s department stated in a post on its Facebook page. “Any trespassers found on the bridge will be cited. Be safe and tour the bridge from the sidewalks above. This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family.”

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos