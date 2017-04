Violent confrontation with police begins

In a video released by the Sacramento Police Department on Wednesday, officers first approach John Hernandez on March 6 in front of a business on Alhambra Boulevard, where he had allegedly offered to fight strangers. Hernandez is uncooperative and runs away, later entering a medical office building where police used a Taser and baton to subdue him. He fell unconscious, and remains in the hospital with severe brain damage.