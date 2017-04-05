Sheriff: Man shot at law enforcement helicopters in Placer County

Placer County sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers have responded to the Foresthill area regarding reports of a man shooting at law enforcement helicopters.
The Sheriff’s Office set up a command post Wednesday evening at Michigan Bluff Road and Chicken Ranch Road. The man shot at two law enforcement helicopters several times, according to a Sheriff’s Office Twitter post.
“Special resources are being utilized to try and safely resolve the situation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Michigan Bluff Road will be closed until further notice and officials urged people to avoid the area.
