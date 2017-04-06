Sacramento man sentenced in stabbing death of wife’s relative in 2015

A Sacramento man has been convicted of stabbing to death his wife’s relative two years ago.
Vida B. Sarang, 65, a retired Sutter Health employee, was found stabbed at least 15 times at her cousin’s home in the kitchen in the 7300 block of 22nd Street on March 10, 2015, according to a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Cresencio Camasura, 57, Sarang’s cousin’s husband, was found guilty on Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court on a charge of second-degree murder in Sarang’s death. He faces a sentence of 16 years to life in prison.
Camasura, a 20-year data entry employee for the California Highway Patrol, first reported the stabbing to his wife before calling 911, according to the DA’s office.
When officers arrived, they found the home locked and no one answered the door. Soon afterward, Camasura returned and was eventually arrested by police.
Officers forced open the front door and found Sarang inside with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
