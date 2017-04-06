Crime - Sacto 911

April 6, 2017 10:42 AM

Nevada County Sheriff: Foul-smelling remains were that of man shot in head

By Bill Lindelof

An autopsy has determined that the man whose decomposed remains were found at a Nevada County home died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office also said Thursday that detectives have interviewed a “person of interest” in the man’s homicide.

The human remains were discovered in a trash bag outside an Alta Sierra home.

Deputies were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. Monday to the home in the 17000 block of Virginia Way.

Neighbors found what they believed were decomposed human remains after smelling a foul odor outside the residence, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

After a search warrant for the residence was obtained early Tuesday, sheriff's detectives and investigators with the Nevada County District Attorney's Office processed the scene.

The autopsy conducted Wednesday also revealed that the man had been dead for several months. Investigators believe they know the identity of the dead man, but his name has not been released.

His identity will be released once dental comparison is complete and his family is notified.

“At this point the Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any further threat to public safety,” stated a sheriff’s press release.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079

