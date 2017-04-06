Sacramento judge sentences Romanian businessman to 13 years in Travis AFB bribery case

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence Pause

0:51 Foresthill Bridge, 730 feet above American River, gets a face-lift

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

0:43 South Sacramento middle school closed due to early morning fire

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

1:46 Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store