Crime - Sacto 911

April 6, 2017 4:15 PM

Man accused of shooting at law enforcement helicopters arrested after standoff

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 34-year-old Foresthill man was taken into custody late Wednesday night following an hours-long standoff with Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.

Rance Shepherd was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

The standoff began Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the area of Michigan Bluff and Chicken Hawk roads after Shepherd allegedly fired several gunshots at two law enforcement helicopters.

The Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said special-enforcement team members used the department’s Lenco BearCat, an armored vehicle, to safely approach the residence. The vehicle was shot at least four times as it transported deputies during the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No information was available as to the reasons for the shooting that led to the standoff.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos