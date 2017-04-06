Man accused of shooting at law enforcement helicopters arrested after standoff

A 34-year-old Foresthill man was taken into custody late Wednesday night following an hours-long standoff with Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.
Rance Shepherd was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
The standoff began Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the area of Michigan Bluff and Chicken Hawk roads after Shepherd allegedly fired several gunshots at two law enforcement helicopters.
The Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said special-enforcement team members used the department’s Lenco BearCat, an armored vehicle, to safely approach the residence. The vehicle was shot at least four times as it transported deputies during the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
No information was available as to the reasons for the shooting that led to the standoff.
