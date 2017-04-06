Suspect in Land Park triple slaying faces victims’ family, friends in court

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams Pause

2:25 Exploring the Foresthill Bridge via drone

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

1:06 See a family 'Escape Trump's America'

0:51 Foresthill Bridge, 730 feet above American River, gets a face-lift

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:43 South Sacramento middle school closed due to early morning fire

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins