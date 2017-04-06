Crime - Sacto 911

April 6, 2017 8:48 PM

Man sought in Roseville, Rocklin convenience store, gas station robberies

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Roseville police seek the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing or attempting to rob three gas stations or convenience stores in the past week.

The incidents occurred between March 30 and April 4. Two involved businesses on Foothills Boulevard in Roseville and the third occurred in Rocklin, according to a Roseville Police Department news release. In the most recent robbery, in Rocklin, the man displayed a handgun, police said.

Roseville police released surveillance photos of the man, who is described as white, in his 20s, and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. In Roseville, he was wearing a black ball cap with a white rectangular logo, “Obey” brand clothing and black Adidas athletic shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or pertaining to the case is asked to email Detective Kate Quartarolo at kquartarolo@roseville.ca.us.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

