Purported victim was actually arsonist in Auburn house fire

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway Pause

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

2:16 South Land Park memorial: A community mourns

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding