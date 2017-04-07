Purported victim was actually arsonist in Auburn house fire

An Auburn woman initially thought to be the victim of a house fire has pleaded guilty to arson.
Tiffany Almeida, 36, entered a guilty plea March 27 and was sentenced to time served and five years probation. She also is required to register as an arsonist, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection news release.
Firefighters were called Aug. 15 to a residential structure fire on Erin Drive in Auburn. They quickly contained the fire to the two-story home and were able to prevent it from spreading to neighboring houses.
Investigators determined that Almeida, who initially appeared to be the victim, had set the fire, according to the news release. She was arrested for deliberately setting fire to an inhabited structure and was booked into Placer County Jail.
The offense is counted as a strike under California’s three-strikes law.
CalFire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit was assisted in the investigation by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.
