Crime Q&A: Were drivers charged in January death of Elk Grove bicyclist?

Q: I was wondering if the name of the bicyclist who was killed by two vehicles in Elk Grove on Jan. 3 was ever released. Also, what happened to the two drivers that hit the bicyclist?
Betsy, Sacramento
A: The name of the bicyclist who died Jan. 3 after he was struck by two vehicles on Laguna Boulevard at Santorini Drive in Elk Grove has not been released.
Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin said in a email that the Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate the man’s mother, who is believed to live in the Sacramento area, and for that reason is not releasing his name.
The bicyclist, described by Elk Grove police as an adult male, was traveling westbound on Laguna Boulevard about 6:30 a.m. when he was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The bicyclist was thrown over the hood of the vehicle and came to rest in the roadway, where he was then hit by another vehicle traveling in the same direction.
Police said the man was wearing a helmet and his bicycle was equipped with a flashing red taillight at the time of the collision.
Officer Christopher Trim, Elk Grove police spokesman, said in an email that one of the drivers was issued a citation for a moving violation. Because no criminal charges were filed against the drivers, police have not released their names.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments