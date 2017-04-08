Mail theft suspect in Loomis arrested after citizen flags down deputies

Placer County sheriff’s officials arrested a Newcastle woman Thursday after a citizen flagged down deputies and reported seeing her stealing mail from the Loomis area.

“The deputies saturated the area and found the suspect, Kimbell Morgan, 27,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday that included a video of the arrest. “She was under the influence of a controlled substance and still had two packages in her possession.

“During the investigation, deputies discovered the packages were stolen from the post office in Loomis. The packages were returned to post office for delivery.”

Morgan was booked into the Placer County jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, mail theft and grand theft, according to online booking records. She was released from custody Friday.