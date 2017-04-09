Pedestrian killed after being struck by CHP vehicle near Truckee

A bus driver was struck and killed by a California Highway Patrol vehicle while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near Truckee Saturday night.
A CHP officer arrived at an accident site on eastbound Interstate 80 near Iceland Grade, about 5 miles east of Truckee, where a charter bus was blocking traffic and another vehicle was overturned, CHP said in a statement Sunday.
The bus driver was placing reflective triangles in the roadway when the CHP officer arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. to speak to the driver and witnesses. Once in the patrol car again, the CHP officer backed up his patrol car to establish a lane closure and accidentally hit the bus driver, CHP said.
The bus driver was taken to Renown Hospital in Reno with major injuries and was pronounced dead a little after midnight, CHP said.
The reasons for the incident “have yet to be determined,” CHP said.
