Crime - Sacto 911

April 9, 2017 9:59 PM

Pedestrian killed after being struck by CHP vehicle near Truckee

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A bus driver was struck and killed by a California Highway Patrol vehicle while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near Truckee Saturday night.

A CHP officer arrived at an accident site on eastbound Interstate 80 near Iceland Grade, about 5 miles east of Truckee, where a charter bus was blocking traffic and another vehicle was overturned, CHP said in a statement Sunday.

The bus driver was placing reflective triangles in the roadway when the CHP officer arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. to speak to the driver and witnesses. Once in the patrol car again, the CHP officer backed up his patrol car to establish a lane closure and accidentally hit the bus driver, CHP said.

The bus driver was taken to Renown Hospital in Reno with major injuries and was pronounced dead a little after midnight, CHP said.

The reasons for the incident “have yet to be determined,” CHP said.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Suspected mail thief arrested

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos