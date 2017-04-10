Sacto 911

April 10, 2017 12:18 PM

Motorist killed in Fair Oaks Boulevard crash was Carmichael man

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver who died of injuries suffered April 4 when his car struck a power pole in Carmichael.

The accident victim was identified as Samuel Harrison, 39, of Carmichael.

Harrison was driving westbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard between California and Manzanita avenues around 1:45 a.m. April 4 when his car drifted off the road and hit the pole, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The damaged pole crashed down on Harrison’s car, compressing the roof and fatally injuring the victim.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

