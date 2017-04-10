Sacto 911

April 10, 2017 1:35 PM

Elk Grove man arrested on suspicion of having and making child porn

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

An Elk Grove man has been arrested on suspicion of producing and possessing child pornography.

A six-count indictment, unsealed after the arrest Friday of Alexander Jordan Miller, 21, was returned by a federal grand jury. Court documents indicate that between March and September 2015 Miller obtained nude images of children between 11 and 15 years old.

Authorities did not reveal how and from whom Miller obtained the images.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento, Miller then threatened to distribute the images unless the victims pictured in them produced and gave him sexually explicit videos.

Miller also is believed to have possessed other images of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

 
