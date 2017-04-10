Two drivers die when vehicles collide on Interstate 5 in Yolo County

Two drivers died Sunday when their vehicles collided on Interstate 5 in Yolo County.
The California Highway Patrol reported that at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday a Mitsubishi southbound on I-5 changed lanes and hit another vehicle also heading south near County Road 13 and Zamora.
That collision sent the Mitsubishi across the center divider into northbound lanes, where it smashed into a Dodge. The Mitsubishi’s driver, 51-year-old Tammy Ketcherside of Woodland, and the Dodge’s driver, Kathleen McBride, 67, from Havana, Ill., died at the scene.
A passenger in the Dodge suffered major injuries, the CHP reported.
