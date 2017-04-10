Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 10, 2017 3:20 PM

Two drivers die when vehicles collide on Interstate 5 in Yolo County

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two drivers died Sunday when their vehicles collided on Interstate 5 in Yolo County.

The California Highway Patrol reported that at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday a Mitsubishi southbound on I-5 changed lanes and hit another vehicle also heading south near County Road 13 and Zamora.

That collision sent the Mitsubishi across the center divider into northbound lanes, where it smashed into a Dodge. The Mitsubishi’s driver, 51-year-old Tammy Ketcherside of Woodland, and the Dodge’s driver, Kathleen McBride, 67, from Havana, Ill., died at the scene.

A passenger in the Dodge suffered major injuries, the CHP reported.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspected mail thief arrested

Suspected mail thief arrested 0:34

Suspected mail thief arrested
South Land Park memorial: A community mourns 2:16

South Land Park memorial: A community mourns
Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family 1:33

Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos