Man found shot in head after vehicle crashes through fence in Foothill Farms

A man found with a gunshot wound after his vehicle crashed through a fence in the Foothill Farms area was reported in critical condition at an area hospital.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Monday reporting sounds of gunshots in the 4500 block of Altadena Way, near Myrtle Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.
Deputies found a vehicle that crashed through a fence into a backyard. Inside, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. He was transported to a local hospital.
Deputies were provided descriptions of people who were seen around the crash site, and two men were detained during a search of adjacent yards. It is not known whether they were involved in the shooting, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Department reported that a handgun was also found.
Detectives began their investigation at the scene Monday evening. The motive for the shooting is not known.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information also many left anonymously on the Sheriff’s Department’s website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
