Video sparks probe of Sacramento officer’s takedown of man crossing street

A Sacramento police officer has been placed on administrative leave for actions captured on video that show him throwing a man to the ground in what the department said appears to be unacceptable conduct by the officer.
“The videos of this incident portray actions and behavior that we would consider unacceptable conduct by a Sacramento Police Officer,” said a press release from the department. “As a result, the Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the event.”
The uniformed officer was attempting to stop the man from crossing a street unlawfully near the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue about 5:10 p.m. Monday when the takedown occurred, police said.
The officer got out of his car in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood and tried to speak with the man. The officer asked the man to stop more than once but he continued to walk away, according to the release.
The two then exchanged words and the pedestrian, who has not been identified, began removing his jacket and challenged the officer to a fight, police said. At that point, the officer charged the man to take him into custody.
“For an unknown reason, the officer threw the pedestrian to the ground and began striking him in the face with his hand multiple times,” stated the press release.
Only minutes later, backup arrived to help in handcuffing the man and a supervisor also came to the scene to evaluate the situation.
After a review of the video captured in the original officer’s car camera, the supervisor started a personnel investigation into the officer’s actions. The officer will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.
The department said that car camera videos from officers who responded are being reviewed by the department. The videos are being reviewed for possible release to the public.
Also, a witness captured the video of the takedown and striking of the man. That witness posted the incident on social media.
The city’s Office of Police Accountability is working with the police department to investigate the incident.
