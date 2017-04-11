Man dies when struck by light rail train in south Sacramento

A pedestrian died when struck by a light rail train Tuesday morning in South Sacramento.
The fatal incident occurred near 26th Avenue and 24th Street when a man was hit by a southbound train about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. The man was wearing dark clothing and the train operator was not able to see him in the pre-dawn hour soon enough to stop in time, an RT spokeswoman said.
Buses were used to shuttle riders around the rail stoppage between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue. Light-rail train service was restored just after 8 a.m., RT reported.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
