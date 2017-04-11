Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 11, 2017 11:04 AM

Man dies when struck by light rail train in south Sacramento

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A pedestrian died when struck by a light rail train Tuesday morning in South Sacramento.

The fatal incident occurred near 26th Avenue and 24th Street when a man was hit by a southbound train about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. The man was wearing dark clothing and the train operator was not able to see him in the pre-dawn hour soon enough to stop in time, an RT spokeswoman said.

Buses were used to shuttle riders around the rail stoppage between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue. Light-rail train service was restored just after 8 a.m., RT reported.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspected mail thief arrested

Suspected mail thief arrested 0:34

Suspected mail thief arrested
South Land Park memorial: A community mourns 2:16

South Land Park memorial: A community mourns
Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family 1:33

Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos