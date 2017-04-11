Sacto 911

April 11, 2017 2:01 PM

One lane, Broadway off-ramp still closed at scene of truck crash on Highway 99

By Bill Lindelof

Several vehicles crashed Tuesday morning on Highway 99 in Sacramento, including a large truck that fell on its side.

The crashes along northbound Highway 99 near 12th Avenue were reported to CHP dispatchers at 10:20 a.m. Several trees were hit by vehicles and a Ryder truck tipped over onto its side.

Caltrans said in a tweet that the slow lane of northbound Highway 99 and the Broadway off ramp were still closed at 11:30 a.m. The remaining northbound lanes were open.

Caltrans was advised that 25 feet of guardrail and 15 feet of metal railing were damaged.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

