April 11, 2017 3:58 PM

Bus driver accidentally hit, killed by CHP officer’s vehicle on I-80 was Reno resident

By Bill Lindelof

The bus driver who was struck and killed by a California Highway Patrol vehicle while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident Saturday night near Truckee was a Nevada resident.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said the bus driver was Steven P. Holmes, 62, of Reno.

The CHP said one of its officers arrived at an accident scene on eastbound Interstate 80 near Iceland Grade, about 5 miles east of Truckee about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A charter bus was blocking traffic and another vehicle was overturned, CHP said in a statement.

Holmes was placing reflective triangles in the roadway when the CHP officer arrived on scene to speak to the driver and witnesses. Once in the patrol car again, the CHP officer backed up his patrol car to establish a lane closure and accidentally hit the bus driver, the CHP said.

Holmes was taken to a hospital in Reno with major injuries. He was pronounced dead a little after midnight, according to the CHP.

