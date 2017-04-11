Sacto 911

April 11, 2017 6:25 PM

Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup on Highway 49 in Auburn

By Cathy Locke

Auburn police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 49 Monday night.

Police received a report about 8:25 p.m. of a collision involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of Grass Valley Highway. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was walking across Highway 49 when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to a Police Department news release. He was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 530-823-4237.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

