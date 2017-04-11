Sacramento's most wanted: This week offers gunshots, punches and harsh words

The latest group of felons to be put on the Sacramento area's list of most-wanted fugitives includes a a man charged with shooting up a mall parking lot a brawling little woman, another who misused social media and another sex offender. This list is updated for the week of April 10, 2017.
Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee

