April 11, 2017 8:49 PM

Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in East Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A pedestrian died after being struck by a train along the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Matthew McPhail, Sacramento police spokesman, said an individual was found along the tracks between the railroad bridge over the American River and the railroad overcrossing of the Capitol City Freeway, in the area of Lanatt and C streets.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded and the individual, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

