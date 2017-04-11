Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop
A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. In this video, another unit responds. Video contains language viewers may find offensive.
Sacramento Police Department
More Videos
5:04
Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop
11:32
Police tackle man for jaywalking
2:29
Sacramento's most wanted: This week offers gunshots, punches and harsh words
3:22
'Their main concern is the way Vallejo operates," says mother of Aaron Quinn
0:34
Suspected mail thief arrested
2:16
South Land Park memorial: A community mourns
1:33
Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family
1:18
Family, friends of victims watch as Jerod Watson is arraigned on triple murder charges
0:15
Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance
1:20
Violent confrontation with police begins
0:15
Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie
0:34
Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store
A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. Video contains language viewers may find offensive.
The latest group of felons to be put on the Sacramento area's list of most-wanted fugitives includes a a man charged with shooting up a mall parking lot a brawling little woman, another who misused social media and another sex offender. This list is updated for the week of April 10, 2017.