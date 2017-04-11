Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop

A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. In this video, another unit responds. Video contains language viewers may find offensive.
Sacramento Police Department
Police tackle man for jaywalking

Crime - Sacto 911

Police tackle man for jaywalking

A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. Video contains language viewers may find offensive.

Editor's Choice Videos