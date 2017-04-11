Sheriff: Pot deal gone bad led to shooting of driver who crashed through fence

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting in the Foothill Farms area that left the driver of a vehicle critically injured Monday and his crashed car in someone’s backyard.
John Charleston of Sacramento was arrested by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon an is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is to be arraigned Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.
Detectives learned that the shooting was precipitated by a marijuana deal that went bad, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls shortly after 4 p.m. Monday regarding sounds of gunshots in the 4500 block of Altadena Way, west of Auburn Boulevard and south of Myrtle Avenue. Deputies located a vehicle that had crashed through a fence into a backyard. Inside, they found the driver, a 26-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were provided descriptions of people who were seen in the area at the time of the shooting, and Charleston was one of two males detained during a search of adjacent yards, according to the news release. The other male was questioned by detectives and later released.
Detectives believe several other people were present when the shooting occurred and want to talk to them to get a clearer picture of what happened, the news release said.
Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously on the Sheriff’s Department’s website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments