Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 12, 2017 10:13 AM

Watch Vacaville firefighters gently remove dog’s head from hole in wall

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Vacaville firefighters on Tuesday were able to gently back a dog’s head out of a hole in a wall, freeing the pooch to potentially get into more mischief.

Firefighters were called early Tuesday morning to a home where a 1-year-old dog named Lex had stuck his head through a hole where normally a dryer vent tube would be placed.

The resident and her two children were unable to coax Lex to back out so they summoned firefighters. The resident assumed firefighters would have to cut the wood siding away from the dog’s neck, making a bigger hole so that Lex could get free from his self-imposed entrapment.

However, two firefighters used some calm, reassuring words and gentle manipulation of Lex’s thick fur and neck to free him from his predicament.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos