Watch Vacaville firefighters gently remove dog’s head from hole in wall

Vacaville firefighters on Tuesday were able to gently back a dog’s head out of a hole in a wall, freeing the pooch to potentially get into more mischief.

Firefighters were called early Tuesday morning to a home where a 1-year-old dog named Lex had stuck his head through a hole where normally a dryer vent tube would be placed.

The resident and her two children were unable to coax Lex to back out so they summoned firefighters. The resident assumed firefighters would have to cut the wood siding away from the dog’s neck, making a bigger hole so that Lex could get free from his self-imposed entrapment.

However, two firefighters used some calm, reassuring words and gentle manipulation of Lex’s thick fur and neck to free him from his predicament.