April 12, 2017 10:41 AM

Party posted on Snapchat goes awry in Granite Bay with arrests, fight, shotgun confiscated

By Bill Lindelof

A spring break Granite Bay party that was posted on Snapchat went bad with three arrests, a fight and attempted robbery at gunpoint, according to Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to the party at 5:15 a.m. Monday on East Hidden Lakes Drive for a report of a fight involving a firearm. Deputies discovered that a girl who hosted the party in the neighborhood had intended the gathering to be for Granite Bay residents only.

However, one of the invited guests posted the gathering on Snapchat, which drew several young men from the Placerville and Cameron Park areas. In reconstructing what went on in the early morning hours, deputies believe that Austin Eric Keefauver, 18, argued with somebody at the party and then went to his vehicle, where he allegedly returned with a pistol-grip shotgun.

He then pointed it at partygoers and demanded money and whatever else was in their pockets, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Instead of complying, a fight broke out.

Keefauver and his friends left but were stopped by a deputy arriving on scene. A shotgun was found in their vehicle’s trunk.

Keefauver was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, being armed in commission of a felony and conspiracy. Daniel A. Munoz, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested for fighting that injured three partygoers.

The Sheriff’s Office warned parents to watch out for parties being held in their homes by their children:

“It is spring break for many students, and with it comes teenagers looking for parties. Parents, please remind your teens of the dangers of posting an upcoming party to social media. And also remember that it is illegal to serve alcohol to persons under the age of 21 if you’re hosting a party in your home; it is the law and it will be enforced when appropriate.”

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

