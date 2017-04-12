Sacto 911

April 12, 2017 11:57 AM

Placer deputies find heavy equipment stolen from Idaho, Nevada

By Bill Lindelof

Heavy equipment and other vehicles stolen from out-of-state were recovered in the mountain community of Alta by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.

Alta residents were concerned that truck drivers were using area fire hydrants to fill tanker trucks in their community, about 30 miles northeast of Auburn. They called authorities, who investigated.

On a property where the rigs had been seen entering and exiting, deputies noticed that two trucks had the same license plate number. That raised suspicion and led them to finding seven stolen vehicles, including a water truck, a backhoe, four trailers, and an all-terrain vehicle.

Deputies said all had been stolen from Nevada and Idaho during the last 12 months. No arrests have been made.

