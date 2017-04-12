Sacto 911

April 12, 2017 9:03 PM

Texas police chief chosen to lead Woodland department

By Cathy Locke

The police chief of the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Crowley, Texas, has been selected to lead the Woodland Police Department.

City Manager Paul Navazio announced the appointment of Luis Soler as the city’s new police chief Wednesday.

Soler has more than 19 years of law enforcement experience, having served as a police officer, senior police officer and sergeant with the Austin, Texas, Police Department before joining the Crowley Police Department as a lieutenant in 2012, according to a Woodland news release.

He was promoted to police chief in 2013 and has led a department of 56 employees that includes law enforcement functions, management of a radio communications and 911 dispatch center, code enforcement operations and a municipal jail.

Soler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cornell University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Aspen University in Denver. He is active in the International Association of Chiefs of Police and has taught and published articles on subjects including law enforcement management, leadership and community engagement, according to the news release. He currently is an instructor with the FBI-LEEDA executive training program for small to midsized state and local law enforcement agencies.

“With the help of a team from the Center for Public Safety Management, we developed a profile for the ideal candidate for Woodland police chief and undertook an extensive search and assessment process to ensure that we not only identified the most qualified candidate, but also an individual that would be a good fit for our organization and our community,” Navazio said in a written statement. “Chief Soler was identified early on and throughout the recruitment process as our top candidate, and I am very pleased that he has accepted my offer to serve as our next police chief.”

The hiring of a new police chief follows the retirement of Dan Bellini, Woodland’s public safety chief, who oversaw police and fire services. Rebecca Ramirez was appointed fire chief in February.

A city spokeswoman said Soler’s salary is still being negotiated. He is tentatively scheduled to assume the chief’s post on June 12 and will relocate to the area with his wife and two young children.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

